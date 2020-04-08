Firefighters Expect to Fully Contain 229-Acre Lion Fire

Firefighters are confident they will be able to fully contain a 229-acre wildfire, reports The Denver Channel.

Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control responded to the scene. About 29 acres of the 229-acre fire were on BLM land.

Firefighters determined that the fire likely started near a trailer house, which was completely destroyed in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

