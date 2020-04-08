Two-Alarm Alameda (CA) Apartment Fire

Five families were displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex, reports The Mercury News.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Officials said the fire started in a six unit, two-story apartment complex. Upon arrival fire crews found heavy fire in two adjacent units and dark smoke going into the sky, officials said. ⁣The smoke could be seen over a wide area.⁣ All of the residents were able to get out of their apartments on their own.

