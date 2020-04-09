UL FSRI Releases New Online Course: Cardiovascular and Chemical Exposure Risk Considerations During Training

Increasing fire service knowledge of cardiovascular and chemical exposure risks during fire training scenarios

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute

April 9, 2020 —The UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) has released a new online training course, “Cardiovascular and Chemical Exposure Risk Considerations During Training” based on evidence from a series of studies led by UL FSRI, the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI), and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) along with partners from Skidmore College.

After taking this course, students will be able to:

– Recognize how thermal and chemical exposures on the fireground and in the training environment can have an impact on your health as a firefighter.

– Recognize the impact that training fuel selection has on exposure risk and the fidelity of the training environment.

– Understand PPE donning and doffing techniques that reduce exposure and cross contamination risk.

– Identify ways to reduce exposure by using evidence-based techniques and decontamination methods on turnout gear and skin.

Funding for this project was provided by the Department of Homeland Security Fire Prevention & Safety Grant program, along with additional support from the CDC Foundation and the National Toxicology program, and Globe.

“This course is designed to provide insight into some of the risks associated with training fires that use traditional wood-based fuel as well as theatrical smoke or engineered wood products. It also covers a few simple actions that can be taken to reduce risks during training, while also reinforcing muscle memory for use during fireground responses,” said UL FSRI Research Engineer Gavin Horn (formerly IFSI Director of Research).

Access the course through the UL FSRI Fire Safety Academy here.

About UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) advances fire research knowledge and develops cutting edge, practical fire service education aimed at helping firefighters stay safe while more effectively protecting people and property. Guided by a global advisory board comprised of fire service personnel, UL FSRI investigates residential, commercial, and industrial fires through full-scale testing, field-testing, and modeling to replicate actual fires faced by firefighters. Research results are shared through interactive training courses that have reached hundreds of thousands of firefighters globally. To learn more, visit ULFirefighterSafety.org. Follow UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Underwriters Laboratories

Underwriters Laboratories is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. We conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide safe commercialization of evolving technologies. We foster communities of safety, from grassroots initiatives for neighborhoods to summits of world leaders. Our organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security, and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being. To learn more, visit UL.org.