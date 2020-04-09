Veteran Detroit Firefighter Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Longtime Detroit fire Captain Franklin Williams, 58, died due to #COVID19, according to firefighter’s union.



He is the first coronavirus loss for the dept.



Our report coming up on: @tv20detroit at 10@wxyzdetroit at 11 pic.twitter.com/xOFSZWgj3T — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) April 9, 2020

A veteran Detroit firefighter has passed away because of coronavirus complications, according to reports.

According to WXYZ, Capt. Franklin Williams, 58, passed away after being exposed to COVID-19 while on duty.

The report said Williams with the department for 32 years and leaves behind a wife and seven children. He is the first coronavirus death for the department, according to Rudy Harper of WXYZ.

Although many firefighters around the nation have contracted or been exposed to the virus and returned to duty, there have been several fatalities. Yesterday, Chicago reported the death of a firefighter from COVID-19 complications, and a Pennsylvania assistant chief also died as a result of complications from the coronavirus.