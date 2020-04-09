Firefighter Among the Injured in Fatal Brooklyn Fire

A firefighter and another person were injured in a Brooklyn fire that claimed the life of another person, according to reports.

According to NY1.com, the fire occurred at a building on Jefferson Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2020. Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews responded for calls of fire on the second floor of a three-story building.

According to the Daily News, the firefighter was seriously injured after cutting an artery while breaking a window at the fire scene.

WABC: 52-year-old man dead, firefighter injured in Brooklyn apartment fire