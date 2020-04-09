Training Minutes Revisited: Bedroom Fire

Fire Enginering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Lieutenant Ray McCormack of the FDNY examines a method for advancing an attack hoseline to a deep-seated bedroom fire.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

