NC Fire Chief Dies Following COVID-19 Quarantine

The 40-year-old fire chief of the town of Tryon, North Carolina, died unexpectedly after taking an abundance of caution regarding coronavirus, according to reports.

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Chief James “Tank” Waters was assigned to work from his residence due to being quarantined for COVID-19 precautions. While on official duty, he fell ill and suffered a medical emergency. EMS crews responded and treated Chief Waters, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Waters had 20 years of service.

There have been several reports of firefighter deaths related to COVID-19 this week, including members in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Pennsylvania.