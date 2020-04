A fire at dairy farm has had devastating results — leaving only 20 of the 85 cows on the property accounted, reports CNY Central.

A daughter of the owner said that they believe old wiring caused the fire. Some cows also suffered burns and she says cows were wandering away to get away from the fire.

