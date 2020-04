A teenager was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire, reports syracuse.com.

Firefighters searched the house for occupants and found a teenager inside a locked bedroom. The teen was evaluated by AMR Ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

