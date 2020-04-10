Emergency Reporting Fire and EMS Records Management Software Offers Resources to Support First Responders During COVID-19 Pandemic

Emergency Reporting® (ER), the global leader in secure, cloud-based reporting and records management software (RMS) for fire and EMS agencies, recently released new features and resources in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

“All of us at Emergency Reporting recognize the responsibility we have to support our large customer base of first responders, who are on the front line of this health emergency in many communities across the country and across the globe,” said David Nokes, CEO of Emergency Reporting. “This global pandemic has brought to light the immediate need for the ability to properly document how many emergency response calls involve COVID-19 concerns. Based on the urgent need for these enhancements, our development team has implemented improvements to accommodate the changing circumstances and documentation needs.”

In response to the United States Fire Administration (USFA) / National Fire Data Center (NFDC) NFIRS National COVID-19 special study (which documents fire department responses to the COVID-19 pandemic), Emergency Reporting has implemented some key components in its system to enable users to participate. ER is supporting the endeavor by adding a COVID-19 “Special Studies” field in its incident report questionnaire and updating its NFIRS export to include this special study data. Making these updates ensures customers can easily capture and report this critical data to the USFA/NFDC. ER is also the only records management system (RMS) that has the COVID-19 special study available in a FedRAMP compliant, high-security Azure Government hosting environment with ER Ultra Secure. Read about it in this blog post.

“Our development team worked tirelessly to quickly implement these updates and enable participation in the special study,” said Sue Cenusa, Senior Director of Product Management at Emergency Reporting “In just 10 days after updating the incident report, 75,000 incidents have utilized the new COVID-19 documentation capability within the ER solution. In the days ahead, our team will continue to prioritize adding more functionality to assist our agencies in accessing and leveraging this information as needed.”

In addition to the COVID-19 Special Study field and updated NFIRS export, ER has released several articles on its blog with information to help first responders. One post provides ER customers with tools to accurately track and analyze COVID-19 data. It discusses ways that users can input data into the ER system so that it can be extracted for actionable intel.



Another recent blog post explains how to use ER’s Inventory module to track consumable EMS supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic for FEMA reimbursement. It offers step-by-step instructions, from creating inventory categories to building & managing your inventory list and extracting the data. Read the post here.

As for Emergency Reporting’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nokes says that despite all employees working 100% remotely, it’s business as usual. “The company continues to function at full capacity, including its customer support team, which is available to assist customers via chat, email, and phone,” he said. “ER will continue to provide resources and make updates to the system in response to the needs of emergency services during the pandemic, and support its customers in any way it can.”

“During this unprecedented and uncertain time, we want our customers to know that they have our support and our unwavering commitment to continue to deliver the most trusted, reliable records management platform on the market,” Nokes said.

For more information, visit www.emergencyreporting.com.