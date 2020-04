West Palm Beach firefighters used a ladder to pay a special visit to a man with cerebral palsy, reports WFLX Fox 29.

Korey Soderman has been inside his apartment with his family for the last month to practice social distancing.

A friend of Soderman’s mother reached out to West Palm Beach firefighters to help surprise Korey.

