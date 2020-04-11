Man Becomes Second Fatality in Prince George’s County (MD) Fire

A man who was extricated from a burning house in Prince George’s County died, becoming the second fatality in the fire, reports The Washington Post.

Firefighters had found the man unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom, the department said. He was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

The woman who died was found in a basement and had died at the scene, the fire department said.

County fire investigators and homicide detectives are both investigating.

