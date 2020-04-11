CO Fire Chiefs Want Six-Month Ban on Open Fire

Colorado’s fire chiefs have asked the Governor to ban all open fires statewide for a period of six months, reports The Journal.

The request also included a condition that local jurisdictions could still allow some “critical ag burns,” such as a rancher needing to burn and clear ditches before water is released.

While counties and municipalities can enforce fire restrictions, only the governor has the authority to shut down agricultural burns.

The ask is due to the risk of a controlled fire turning into a larger fire that would require a large-scale emergency response, putting firefighters and first responders at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

