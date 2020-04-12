Man Charged with Arson After AR House Fire

A Hot Springs man was charged with arson after a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages to his home, reports Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Jimmy D. Keel reportedly called 911 to report a fire inside his home. The Lake Hamilton Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Damage to the house was estimated at $20,000.

The Garland County sheriff’s investigators were asked to investigate a possible arson incident related to the fire, after firefighters allegedly found an open container of what appeared to be denatured alcohol and burn patterns that appeared suspicious.

RELATED

Arson Charges After Harrison Township (OH) House Fire

Suspect in Fatal Subway Fire Charged with Another Arson

Teens Charged with Burglary, Arson following Delray Beach (FL) Train Station Fire