Polk County (NC) Fire Fully Contained

A fire that engulfed several structures in Polk County is now contained, reports ABC 13 WLOS.

A press release reported the fire consumed approximately 21 acres with extensive damage to several pieces of machinery equipment, vehicles and buildings.

The Columbus Police Chief told News 13 pallets caught fire in a rural area. Several homes had to be evacuated due to fire danger.

RELATED

North Carolina’s Cold Mountain on Fire

Firefighters Contend with Burning Dinosaurs at North Carolina Tractor Trailer Fire