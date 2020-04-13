Three Dead After Fort Wayne (IN) House Fire

Three people are dead after a house fire in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to reports.

According to WANE, the fire occurred early Friday when a patrolling police officer saw smoke and flames coming from a residence at 1840 Rosemont Drive. Firefighters responded to the scene in four minutes.

Crews found three people inside, the report said, with two of them already deceased. The third was transported in critical condition and subsequently passed away.

An investigation is ongoing into the fire, the report said. No firefighters or emergency responders were injured.

Officials: Fire sweeps home in NE Indiana, killing 3 people

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Residential Search: Applying the Principles

Firefighter Training: Evidence Preservation

AFTER THE FIRES OUT: SPOLATION OF EVIDENCE AND THE LINE FIREFIGHTER

Collecting and Handling Evidence at the Fire Scene: An Overview