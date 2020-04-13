Adapting the Ajax Rescue Kit for Sanitizing Against COVID-19

According to Ajax Rescue Tools, Dan Blaser, Gabriel Quetell and Jim Churchill, who are with the Beloit (WI) Fire Department, have developed a way to use Ajax Rescue Tools to help protect against the COVID-19 virus.

They have adapted some of the components that are in the Ajax Air Hammer Rescue Kits to make a portable “on-the-go” disinfecting device for sanitizing ambulances, engines, rescue equipment, and living areas. View the video, use appropriate PPE, and follow policies set forth by your department.

Required:

1 Air Cylinder

1 Ajax Air Regulator (Model 8250H)

1 Ajax Air Hose

1 Paint Spray Gun

Make sure that you set the air pressure according to the spray gun instructions.