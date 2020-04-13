Mayday, Four Injured in Bridgeport (CT) Residential Fire

A firefighter got into some trouble on the fireground Monday morning while operating at a two-alarm Bridgeport (CT) residential fire that left several people injured.

According to www.nbcconnecticut.com, one person was hospitalized after apparently falling out of a window and three others sustained smoke inhalation.

The fire occurred in a multi-family residence on Laurel Court just after 8 a.m., the report said.

A Mayday was declared after a firefighter experience difficulty while operating on the roof of the structure, but it was quickly resolved.

