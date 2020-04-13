North Richland Hills (TX) Firefighters Rescue Two from House Fire

Photo courtesy North Richland Hills (TX) Fire Department

Firefighters managed to rescue two people from a fire last week in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Per North Richland Hills (TX) Battalion Chief Erik Cook, firefighters responded on April 8 at 3:05 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 5104 Abby Road. Units arrived on scene to find a single-family residence with a heavy garage fire and extension to attic. Bystanders advised firefighters of possible victims inside the home.

While crews worked to confine fire, multiple companies performed vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS). Engine 223 and Medic 223 were designated fire attack. Quint 222 found both patients and upon their discovery requested assistance from command (Battalion Chief 22). Q225 was assigned. Q222 completed rescue of first patient, an adult male, before assistance arrived, and then members from Q222 and Q225 rescued the second victim, an adult female. Fire department medics were standing by and ALS was performed on both patients within five minutes of first unit checking on scene.

During this time period, E223 achieved a knockdown on main body of fire. Remaining crews completed the primary search, secured utilities, and knocked down hot spots. The fire scene was turned over to investigators prior to overhaul.

At total of five residents were displaced in the fire. Several pets were rescued and several lost in the fire. The patients were taken to Parkland Hospital. The male victim has been discharged and the other is expected to be released this week. At time of dispatch, Q222 was at the North Richland Hills Training Center completing VEIS drills.

Units assigned to the initial alarm are as follows: E223, Q222, Q225, E224, M223, M222, and BC22. Mutual aid was provided by Keller and Hurst Fire.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Shut the Door! Tips for VES, VEIS (or VESS)

Fire Tactics for Attached Garages

Fire Simulation: Attached Garage Fire

Training Minutes Revisited: Attached Garage Fire

Attached Garage Fires: Strategy and Tactics