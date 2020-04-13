Oshkosh Airport Products Selects Commercial Truck Equipment Corporation as Dealer for ARFF and Snow Products in Canada

Commercial Truck Equipment will offer access to nine service centers and enhanced technician support for Oshkosh Airport Products’ customers in Canada.

OSHKOSH, WI—Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation Company, announced today that Commercial Truck Equipment Corporation has been appointed Oshkosh Airport Products’ aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) and snow removal equipment dealer for Canada. With this change, Commercial Truck Equipment will also work with L’Arsenal to best serve and support customers in the province of Quebec.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Commercial Truck Equipment as they have proven to be an experienced and trusted provider in the snow products and fire and emergency equipment industry,” said Erik Lampe, vice president and general manager of Oshkosh Airport Products. “We are confident in their team’s ability to provide exceptional service to airports and private industries throughout Canada and specifically in Quebec via their relationship with L’Arsenal.”

As the largest supplier and service provider of emergency vehicles in Canada, Commercial Truck Equipment’s team consists of apparatus specialists, technicians, trainers, and over 300 support staff. With nine service locations, the company’s nationwide network will play an essential role in the team’s ability to provide quick and knowledgeable service to support the critical mission of snow and ARFF product customers.

“We are excited to represent Oshkosh Airport Products, the world’s leading airport snow products and firefighting apparatus manufacturer,” said Morgan MacKay, general manager of Commercial Truck Equipment. “Our team is unwavering in our service-first philosophies, and we remain committed to supporting the critical work our customers perform each day.”

Commercial Truck Equipment’s expanded sales and service initiatives have begun, including:

Nine service centers across Canada, all ready to support Oshkosh Airport Product apparatus

Certified EVTs and access to Master Technicians in all locations

Robust parts inventory in all locations

Committed and accessible service personnel

Located in Drummondville, Quebec, L’Arsenal serves all of Quebec’s fire safety services as well as organizations in the industrial, government and institutional sectors.

“We are excited and honored to work in conjunction with the exceptional team at Commercial Truck Equipment to serve and support the Oshkosh Airport Products customers in Quebec,” said Louis-David Lemaire, co-chair for L’Arsenal.

To learn more about Oshkosh Airport Products and Commercial Truck Equipment, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.