Authorities in Pueblo are investigating a suspected case of arson after thousands of railroad ties were set on fire, reports CNN.

Deputies and Emergency Services fire teams responded to a fire last night near railroad tracks north of MM 108. Approximately 10,000 railroad ties were on fire at two separate locations. Train traffic was halted while crews put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/zQLQfyZJ2k — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 12, 2020

BNSF Railway is now in charge of the investigation.

RELATED

Firefighters Likely to Remain at Sherwood (OR) Railroad Trestle Fire for Days

Training for Railroad Emergencies