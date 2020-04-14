Knox County (TN) Companies Arrive in Chattanooga to Assist After Tornado Strike

First responders from Knox County, Tennessee, arrived in Chattanooga on Monday to offer assistance after an EF-3 tornado wreaked havoc on the city Sunday night, reports NBC affiliate 10WBIR. The tornado killed at least two people, injured dozens, and destroyed more than 150 buildings.

Among the departments that traveled to help included the Knoxville Fire Department, Rural/Metro, and Karns Fire. Rural/Metro sent two apparatus trucks with four firefighters from the Knoxville and Karns strike team.

All totaled, at least 30 people died in storms that swept across the Southeast Sunday night.

