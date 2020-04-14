Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

One unique emergency rescue challenge faced by first responders concerns response to grain bin entrapments and silo rescues. There have been many well-documented tragedies in the recent past, and 19 deaths since August of 2019. In fact, over the past 10 years, 370 grain entrapment emergencies have been recorded. On this show, host Tom Merrill speaks with two special guests on hand who are experts in this type of emergency response and will be offering sound guidance to all first responders who have the potential to face this type of challenge in their response territory.

