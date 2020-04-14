AMKUS Releases New Tool Lineup

Valparaiso, IN—AMKUS Rescue Systems has introduced a line of high-performance, battery-powered and twin-lined rescue tools. The cutters, spreaders, and combi tools are constructed from solid aluminum and are ready for service in the severe duty challenging first responders.

The new battery powered ION® tool’s onboard pump system delivers fast performance under both loaded and unloaded conditions. The tools are compact to access tight spaces and require less room on apparatus. In addition, they use the DEWALT® FLEXVOLT™ platform, so the affordable batteries can be shared with other fire rescue tools like saws, lights, and drills. A full line of FLEXVOLT fire rescue kits can be found at AMKUS.com or ShopAmkus.com.

Like the ION tools, the new AMKUS LINE tools bring operator safety and performance to a family of tools long recognized as versatile and reliable. The all-metal bodies include ergonomic operator controls and the ability to reposition the tool at any time with minimal effort.

According to Kyle Smith, AMKUS President, “What really sets these tools apart, both ION and LINE, is their ability to deliver reliable performance in real world extrication scenarios. They’re powerful, quick, and versatile.”

For more information, visit www.AMKUS.com.