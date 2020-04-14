Rosenbauer America and SVI Join Forces in New England

LYONS, SD—Rosenbauer America is excited to announce its new partnership with Specialty Vehicles, Inc. (SVI) in Plainville, Massachusetts, which will be leading the way as the authorized sales and service dealer for Rosenbauer fire apparatus for the entire New England region—Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

After having spent 25 years as a firefighter, EMT, and mechanic for the Town of Wrentham, Massachusetts, Al Hooper founded SVI in 1987. Al wanted to put his years of research and analysis of emergency vehicles to good use and provide his customers with vehicles of the quality they deserved. Al led the way as President of SVI until August of 2003. Then, his son, Mark Hooper, stepped into the leadership role and has served as President for the previous 17 years, while Al took on his current role as Vice President.

“We are ecstatic to offer Rosenbauer fire apparatus within our organization,” said Specialty Vehicles, Inc. President, Mark Hooper. “With their vast product line, Rosenbauer will be a major asset to our business growth. We have always held the highest respect for Rosenbauer’s products, so to now be a part of their family is truly a privilege. There is an abundance of Rosenbauer customers located within New England, and we look forward to working with current Rosenbauer clients and developing new relationships in addition to providing outstanding service and satisfying parts requirements.”

SVI recently moved into a new state-of-the-art facility, further enhancing their top-notch service capabilities. With five drive-thru service bays, a dedicated detail bay, and an in-ground 20,000-gallon concrete test pit, this new facility is more than ready to serve any customer’s needs for Rosenbauer.

“From a world class facility to a great sales and service team, Specialty Vehicles, Inc. has everything we are looking for in a dealer. The Hooper family also share our values, and I am thrilled to welcome them into our Rosenbauer family,” said Dave Reichman, Rosenbauer America’s National Sales Manager.

Scott Oyen, CEO of the Rosenbauer South Dakota campus, added, “The Rosenbauer team is excited to add SVI to our roster. The key to our success is the quality of our dealer network. SVI has a great reputation and a great facility; together, we will serve the New England firefighters, EMTs, and first responders with top notch product and service.”

For more information, visit www.rosenbaueramerica.com and www.svine.com.