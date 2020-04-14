Five Injured in Staten Island (NY) House Fire

SILive/YouTube

Five people were injured in an early morning fire on Staten Island, New York, according to news reports.

WPIX 11 reports that two of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews responded at around 2:45 a.m. to reports of a fire in a four-story townhouse on Timber Ridge Drive, the report said.

The FDNY told reporters that two civilians were critical while another suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters were among the injured, suffering minor injuries.

The Staten Island Advance reported that one woman had to jump from a window to escape the fire. About 60 FDNY firefighters responded to the fire, the report noted.

