Terre Haute (IN) Firefighter Dies of COVID-19 Complications

The Terre Haute (IN) Fire Department is mourning one of its members who died from complications from the coronavirus.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, while on duty, Firefighter John Schoffstall, 41, contracted COVID-19 from working with another firefighter who had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Firefighter Schoffstall had 11 years of service. He died about 3 a.m. Sunday morning at Union Hospital, according to the Tribune-Star.

Firefighter Schoffstall joins the growing number of cases of firefighters around the country who have died from COVID-19 complications, including members in New York, Detroit, Chicago, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, among other places.