Humpday Hangout: All Things Dispatch

On today’s Humpday Hangout, join Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath as they discuss those behind the console. We’re talking all things dispatch.
Special guests:
Kelly Hayney, Communications Manager, Grapevine (TX) Police Department
Angela Sherrod, Public Safety Dispatch Coordinator, Lewisville (TX) Police Department
Felicity Frankland, Dispatcher, Denton County (TX) Sheriff’s Office
