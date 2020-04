A section of I-70 in Fallowfield Township, Pennsylvania, was shut down overnight after a tractor-trailer carrying toilet paper and paper towels caught fire, as reported by CBS afflliate KDKA.

The truck ignited at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night near the Dunningsville exit. Officials had to shut down the westbound lanes between exits 25 and 27 to clear the scene and extinguish the fire.

It took crews approximately five hours to clear the scene. All lanes have since been reopened.