In this episode, James Johnson talks building construction, codes, and related issues that impact firefighter operations.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

RELATED

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

What the Construction Industry Needs to Know About the Fire Service