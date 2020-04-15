Podcasts

Podcast: The Built Environment

James Johnson

In this episode, James Johnson talks building construction, codes, and related issues that impact firefighter operations.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

RELATED

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

What the Construction Industry Needs to Know About the Fire Service

More