Join us for an upcoming Webcast on fire department leadership and succession planning with Anthony Kastros. Register now.

The interactive presentation focuses on the tools necessary for succession planning in today’s fire service. Building in-house modern leaders ready to fill the gap left by their predecessors remains an elusive accomplishment. Kastros addresses how to build leaders from the next generation for the next generation and learning methods for the generations of Millennials, Generation X, Generation Y, and Baby Boomers.

Anthony Kastros, a 33-year veteran of the fire service, is a retired battalion chief with the Sacramento (CA) Metro Fire Department and the owner of Trainfirefighters.com. He is the author of Mastering the Fire Service Assessment Center, 2nd Edition; the video series Mastering Fireground Command-Calming the Chaos! and the video Mastering Unified Command (Fire Engineering). He was the keynote speaker for FDIC 2013 and the 2019 George D. Post Instructor of the Year. He teaches command, tactics, leadership, promotion, and officer development to fire departments throughout America.

RELATED

Anthony Kastros: The American Fire Service Leadership Pandemic

FDIC 2013 Keynote: Kastros: ‘This Is Our Time to Step Up and Spring into Action’

Street-Smart ICS for Structure Fires