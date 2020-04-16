Red Roof® Opens Doors to First Responders as Part of Room in Your Heart Program

Red Roof®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, has launched Room in Your Heart: Opening Doors to First Responders, as part of the brand’s giving program, Room in Your Heart. Room in Your Heart: Opening Doors to First Responders shows love and provides assistance and support for essential workers on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. The country’s first responders, including dedicated nurses, doctors, firefighters, police and emergency medical providers, are fighting tirelessly to combat COVID-19 while selflessly putting their own lives at risk. Many are also self-quarantining away from their homes and spending time apart from their families to protect their loved ones. Through May 31, Red Roof is donating a limited number of available rooms to these brave heroes, giving them a place to sleep and stay in between shifts at participating properties across the country.

“In response to the growing need of accommodations for frontline workers, Red Roof will open its heart -and doors – to those working to save lives on a daily basis,” says Marina MacDonald, CMO, Red Roof. “Our Room in Your Heart program was created to assist those in need, and we hope this small gesture to help first responders and recognize their bravery will make their lives a little bit easier during this difficult time.”

Rooms can only be booked directly at participating hotels. Each guest must provide valid medical, firefighter, or police identification.* In addition, many Red Roof locations are exterior corridor properties where separate hotel room doors open to the outside of the building, instead of an interior hallway. After check-in, guests drive to their room instead of walking through the building, reducing contact with interior touchpoints.

Rooms have free WiFi and a communication package that includes free local and long-distance calls, fax, flat-screen TVs and a workstation, as well as complimentary, in-room coffee in most rooms. One well-behaved domestic pet – cat or dog – is always welcome to stay at no charge**.

Learn more about the Room in Your Heart program here.