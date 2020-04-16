National Fire Heritage Center Inductee Assistant Fire Chief Frederick R. “Bob” Seibel III Passes Away

National Fire Heritage Center Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders Inductee #48, Assistant Fire Chief Frederick R. “Bob” Seibel III, passed away April 9, 2020, at home with family.

Born December 12, 1931, Chief Seibel faithfully served in fire and emergency services organizations at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels for more than 62 years. He began his fire service career as a volunteer in 1955, serving as Firefighter, Driver Operator, Company Officer, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief, Fire Chief, President, Corresponding Secretary, and Treasurer in the Cape St. Claire Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Seibel began his Navy fire service career as a Firefighter at the Naval Engineering Experiment Station and retired as Assistant Fire Chief at the United States Naval Academy.

He is survived by his wife Ola Jean, five children, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one great-great-great-grandchild. Chief Seibel’s body was donated to science, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For additional information contact:

PIO Christopher Baker

National Fire Heritage Center

[email protected]

ALSO

National Fire Heritage Center Inducts Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders Class of 2020