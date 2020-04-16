House Fires in Charleston (WV) Double During Stay-in-Place Orders

In the three weeks since West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a stay-in-place order for its citizens, the Charleston Fire Department has fought 12 structure fires, more than double the number of fires they had at this time in 2019, as reported by CBS affiliate WOWK.

Charleston’s fire marshal, Captain Corey Miller, said that this approximate 200 percent increase in fires would mean that the CFD are on pace to respond to 200 fires in 2020 if current levels continue. He noted that the CFD usually responds to 100-120 fires a year.

Three of those 12 structure fires were arson, resulting in one death and one injury. The remaining fires were considered accidental because of they were cooking fires.

