Burning Car Rolls into CA Fire Apparatus

Firefighters in one California community had to contend with a burning car rolling into a rig during a structure fire earlier this week.

According to Dennis Rein, Moraga-Orinda Fire District emergency preparedness coordinator, fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on the morning of April 12.

As the first-due engine was setting up for fire attack, a burning car rolled down the driveway an impacted the engine just behind the rear wheels. The fire ultimately grew to a second alarm, and, with support from the Contra Costa County Fire Department, was declared under control approximately one hour later. In addition to the vehicle into the engine, fire attack was complicated by a significant number of propane cylinders and high fire loading in and around the structure.

No residents or responders were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Construction Concerns: Natural Gas and Propane

Propane Emergencies: Plan for Worst-Case Scenario

Vehicle Fires: Is It Time to Change Our Training?