Five Children Injured in Detroit House Fire

Five children were reportedly injured Thursday morning in a house fire in Detroit, Michigan, with one toddler reportedly in critical condition.
WXYZ reported that the children were hospitalized after a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Detroit’s west side. One of the children went into cardiac arrest, the report said.
Firefighters reportedly rescued three adults from the fire.
Toddler in critical condition after house fire on Otsego Street in Detroit
