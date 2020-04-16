Five Children Injured in Detroit House Fire

Five children were reportedly injured Thursday morning in a house fire in Detroit, Michigan, with one toddler reportedly in critical condition.

WXYZ reported that the children were hospitalized after a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Detroit’s west side. One of the children went into cardiac arrest, the report said.

Firefighters reportedly rescued three adults from the fire.

Patch: Report: 5 Children Injured During Thursday Morning Apartment Fire

Toddler in critical condition after house fire on Otsego Street in Detroit

