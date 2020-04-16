Woman in Oklahoma City Bombing Reflects on Firefighter Who Saved Her

Terri Talley survived the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago thanks to the heroics of an off-duty firefighter who kept his promise to save her from the rubble, reports The Buffalo News.

She had been sitting in her chair at work on the building’s third floor when the bomb exploded at 9:02 a.m. April 19, 1995. Talley fell to the first floor, blinded by dust and slowly suffocating from the pressure of the debris.

When firefighter Rowdy Baxter found her, only her right arm was visible. Talley asked Baxter to promise he would save her. He said he made the promise.

It was a pledge that turned Baxter into a hero and kept Talley from becoming a grim statistic.

