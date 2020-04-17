KIMTEK Unveils Six New Brush Truck Skid Units with CAT Ultra High-pressure Pumps

Orleans, VT—KIMTEK has added six new ultra-high-pressure models to its brush truck series skid unit lineup. The new 400 Series FIRELITE® FCUHP-401, -402, -403 deluxe, -404, -405, and -406 basic model skid units are intended for departments needing affordable brush truck units with an industry leading CAT ultra-high-pressure pump.

To additionally meet departments’ specific needs, KIMTEK offers the new 400 Series in options that include a patient transport area that can hold a long board or Stokes basket or accommodate other optional items that can be added such as storage boxes and supply line trays. These units include the FIRELITE FCUHP-401, -402, and -403 models. The FCUHP-404, -405, and -406 models integrate a more basic design and include no patient transport area.

All of KIMTEK’s FCUHP-400 Series skid units are equipped with an electric rewind Hannay 1500 Series reel and come in 125-, 160-, or 200-gallon water tank configurations. They are powered by a 9-hp Honda GX270 electric start coupled to a CAT triplex gearbox-driven ultra high-pressure pump producing 6.7 gpm at 1,200 psi. The 400 Series brush truck skid units also include 100 feet of ½-inch high-pressure-rated booster hose with a CAT dual-strike foam nozzle capable of delivering foam or water. The CAT foam system permits a foam induction rate of 0.5% to 6.0%.

The new FIRELITE FCUHP-400 Series Brush Truck Skid Units are affordably priced yet produced with the same high-quality materials and workmanship that departments throughout the world expect from KIMTEK. These 400 Series units incorporate all-aluminum diamond plate construction, aluminum tubing, pressure gauge, inlet filter, and primary and secondary pressure relief valve system. All the NFPA fully baffled water tanks are on reinforced bases with spaces to accommodate a forklift for easy installation in brush trucks.

For more information, visit www.kimtekresearch.com or www.brushtruckskids.com.