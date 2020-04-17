Video: Bill Gustin on Hose Stream Deflection

In collaboration with Dan Madrzyowski of UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, Captain Bill Gustin of Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue offers some thoughts on stream testing at the department’s training center. Captain Gustin and company demonstrate the tactic of deflecting a stream from a nozzle off a door frame to wet the fuel inside a fire compartment. Credit: Rick Stephens. Video courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Webcast Series: Bill Gustin on Standpipe Operations
Video: Bill Gustin on Hoseline Operations in Multiple Dwellings
Caught in the Flow Path: Fighting a Basement Fire on the Fourth Floor
FDC Tandem Pumping: High-Rise Building Fire Pumping Operations