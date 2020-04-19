San Francisco Firefighters Quietly Commemorate 1906 Earthquake

Despite the omnipresent threat of the coronavirus and firm orders from San Francisco Mayor London Breed to stop all gatherings, firefighters and history buffs were determined to commemorate the 114th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake, reports The San Francisco Chronicle.

At 6:15 a.m. Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter arrived at the fire hydrant at 20th and Church streets, where firefighters continuously pumped water for three days to save the Mission District from out-of-control fires more than a century ago. The tremors of 1906 ripped gas mains throughout the city, causing flames to lash through its neighborhoods.

