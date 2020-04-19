News

D.C. Firefighter Plays Bagpipes in Front of Hospitals

D.C. firefighter Jim Mazzara plays his bagpipes in front of hospitals, embassies and monuments to help people take their mind off the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Washington Post.

Mazzara is a member of the D.C. fire department’s Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, which he joined when he came to the department in 2002. The 47-year-old also drives for Rescue 1, the elite team of firefighters who speed to the most dangerous and daring calls for help.

