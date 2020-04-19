Health & Safety

National Fireman’s Journal Podcast: COVID-19 and Disinfecting Fire Trucks

National Fireman’s Journal/YouTube

In this episode, Bobby Halton meets with Tulsa (OK) Fire Department firefighters and a local company to learn about a low-cost but effective disinfectant for use in fire stations and on fire apparatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

