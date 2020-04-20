Three Die in OR House Fire

A house fire that began in the early morning hours on Sunday outside of Dallas, Oregon, killed three people, as reported by CBS affiliate KOIN.

According to officials, crews from Sheridan, SW Polk, and West Valley Fire were assisted by Dallas Fire, Falck Ambulance, McMinnville Fire, Polk County Fire District #1, Salem Fire, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On arrival, they found the house fully involved. The incident commander immediately called for more fire engines and additional medics as crews extinguished the blaze.

After the fire was put out, crews removed debris so that fire and law officials could enter the house and investigate.

Three other people escaped the home prior to the crews’ arrival; one was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries, while two others were treated at the scene.

A neighboring home was also damaged. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshall.

RELATED

Modern House Fires: Effects of Research on Strategy and Tactics

House Fires: New Threats, New Tactics

HIDDEN HAZARDS OF HOUSE FIRES