Webcast: Pete Van Dorpe on Interior Residential Fire Attack

In this presentation, Van Dorpe combines the research and outreach initiatives of the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) and presents curriculum relevant to strategic and tactical decision making and developing best practices for fire attack. The focus is on identifying the “real estate” between the so-called “aggressive” interior attack and “surround and drown.”

At the end of the day, firefighters need to be more “aggressive” than ever before, BUT we must come to a better understanding of what that means and how we can intelligently do so.

Peter Van Dorpe is a member of the advisory board for UL’s Firefighter Safety Research Institute and vice president of the International Society of Fire Service Instructors. He had a 33-year career with the Chicago (IL) Fire Department that culminated as chief of training in 2013, followed by five years with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District, where he was assistant chief and then chief. He delivered the keynote at FDIC 2012. He was the 2016 recipient of the George D. Post Instructor of the Year award.

