KY Firefighter Dies After Sustaining On-Duty Injury

A Kentucky firefighter has passed away following an on-duty injury, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

On March 2, 2020, Sergeant Andy Kuchar of the Burlington Fire Protection District was injured on-duty while performing station duties. Since that time, he was off work as a result of the injury. Sergeant Kuchar recently underwent surgery for the injury and passed away at his residence on April 16, 2020. The nature and cause of fatal injury are still to be determined.

Sergeant Kuchar was 43 years old and had 13 years of service.