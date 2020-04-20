Monroe (OH) Fire Department Exhaust Removal System Installation

MagneGrip/YouTube

Monroe Fire Department in Monroe, Ohio has taken a proactive approach to cancer prevention and to ensuring the health and well-being of their firefighters. A top priority in that goal was the installation of a MagneGrip Exhaust Removal System.

Working with Assistant Chief Dave Leverage, MagneGrip installed an exhaust removal system. MagneGrip Exhaust Removal Systems remove diesel exhaust emissions in firehouses to reduce firefighter risk for cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The patented magnetic nozzle provides an airtight seal and is 100-percent effective in removing exhaust emissions. Systems have wireless auto-start activation. MagneGrip’s 1,000° F rated hose is now standard equipment.

In the video, Chief Leverage notes the importance of exhaust removal in the health and safety of Monroe Fire Department’s firefighters and the ease of working with MagneGrip to install an effective and efficient system to reduce first responders’ cancer risk.

MagneGrip Group also manufactures AirHawk Air Purification Systems with ceiling-mounted air filtration units positioned to remove hazardous airborne contaminants including viruses, bacteria, and mold spores and neutralizes gaseous compounds such as carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide.

MagneGrip Group offers a free Grant Assistance program through FireGrantsHelp.com. Grant experts provide personalized assistance until a grant is found. The program includes local, state and national grant alerts, online grant writing training, narrative review and optional grant writing at 50-percent discount.

