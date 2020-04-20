Photos: Funeral for Chicago Firefighter Mario Araujo

Chicago-area fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the funeral for Chicago Firefighter Mario Araujo, who died of coronavirus complications.

Firefighter Araujo, 49, a member of Truck Company 25, passed away on April 7, 2020. The fire commissioner of Chicago and Illinois state fire marshal attended the service. Members at the service wore masks due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mourners salute from a distance at funeral of Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Rockford (IL) Fire

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Photos: Firefighters Battle Northbrook (IL) Basement Fire

Photos: Chicago Fire Crews Battle South Side Church Fire