FL Tornado Throws Portable Building from Semi Into Pickup

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down Monday morning on Interstate 75 in north Florida, tossing a portable building being hauled by a semitrailer into a nearby pickup truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred a few miles south of Ocala, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The semi and pickup were both traveling south on I-75 when the cyclone lifted the 36-foot (11-meter) structure off a trailer and sent it flying into the rear of the pickup, officials said. The small building continued over the northbound lanes and crashed into multiple pieces on a grassy shoulder.

The pickup’s driver sustained minor injuries, but he wasn’t hospitalized, troopers said. No charges were reported.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings throughout Florida and the rest of the South on Monday.