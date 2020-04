A woman died and a man was injured in a house fire that also injured a firefighter in Rossmoor, reports The Orange County Register.

When firefighters arrived they found the single-story house with flames and black smoke coming from the roof and learned that someone may be trapped inside.

One woman was found dead inside the home.

RELATED

Two Children Killed, Two Others Injured in PA House Fire

Two Killed in Greenbrier County (WV) House Fire

MI Firefighter Killed in Floor Collapse at House Fire