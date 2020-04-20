Firefighters at Monroe House (WA) Fire Find Hiding Girl

A little girl hiding inside a toy trunk and was rescued unharmed by a firefighter, reports The Daily Chronicle.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a house. A man who lives in the home was able to get himself, his older child and the family dog out of the residence. His younger child was still on the upper level of the house, but he didn’t know where.

Officers did a quick search of the house but couldn’t locate the girl, she said. One of them closed the door to the master bedroom, where the fire originated, containing the fire and slowing its spread. Firefighters arrived and after searching the closet and bunk beds in another bedroom, one firefighter noticed the closed toy trunk at the foot of the bed.

